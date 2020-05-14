Nurses strike at D6 hospital after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Disgruntled nurses said that they were not informed of the case and the facility had not been deep cleaned.

CAPE TOWN - Nurses at the District Six Day Hospital are striking because of a lack of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, a staff member tested positive at the community day centre.

Nurses have left the day hospital and patients are queueing outside the main entrance and at the back of the building.

#Covid19 #NursesStrike The nurses at the hospital say they frustrated because there’s no transparency from management. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/fnuCGhSO5a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2020

#Covid19 #NursesStrike Nurses at the District Six day hospital in Cape Town are striking because of a lack of measures to combat the spread of Covid19. KP pic.twitter.com/1RchISJZu8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2020

Many have been turned away, while others are still waiting to be assisted.

The centre manager has declined to speak to Eyewitness News, but has told frustrated patients outside they are busy doing a deep clean following a COVID-19 case.

Spokesperson for the nurses, Jacobus Ingo, said that the manager was being dishonest because they were not informed of the case and the building had not been sanitised.

"If you talk about deep cleaning, you're talking about dress code, PPEs, and at this moment we're waiting for our boss who said that he's waiting for his bosses to come and speak to us, bring a resolution and what to do."

He added that they were concerned that people are still being treated even though there was no decontamination.