'I'm not happy': Mbalula inspects Rea Vaya’s COVID-19 safety measures

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was not happy with the lack of implementation of COVID-19 restrictions on Rea Vaya buses.

The minister conducted an inspection in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Thursday morning where stations and buses have to be disinfected regularly under lockdown stage 4.

Commuters also have to abide by strict social distancing regulations while wearing masks at all times.

Buses also have to be limited to only 70% of their regular capacity.

Mbalula said the plans were great but Rea Vaya bus management could do better on implementing these COVID-19 regulations.

“I am not happy with the execution. After this meeting, we will meet with people who are running these buses so that we ensure that there are marshals in these buses and at the stations so that people are able to keep social distance. But overall, inside the bus, people are sitting too close to each other.”