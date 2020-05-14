'I'm not happy': Mbalula inspects Rea Vaya’s COVID-19 safety measures
The minister conducted an inspection in Dobsonville on Thursday morning where stations and buses have to be disinfected regularly under lockdown stage 4.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was not happy with the lack of implementation of COVID-19 restrictions on Rea Vaya buses.
The minister conducted an inspection in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Thursday morning where stations and buses have to be disinfected regularly under lockdown stage 4.
Commuters also have to abide by strict social distancing regulations while wearing masks at all times.
Buses also have to be limited to only 70% of their regular capacity.
Mbalula said the plans were great but Rea Vaya bus management could do better on implementing these COVID-19 regulations.
“I am not happy with the execution. After this meeting, we will meet with people who are running these buses so that we ensure that there are marshals in these buses and at the stations so that people are able to keep social distance. But overall, inside the bus, people are sitting too close to each other.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.