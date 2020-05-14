Makhura concerned about emerging COVID-19 hot spots in Gauteng townships
In March, when the first cases of COVID-19 hit the province, areas around OR Tambo International Airport, Sandton, Fourways and Bedfordview were the hotspots, but the picture has drastically changed and townships like Diepsloot, Alexandraand Soweto now have emerging cases.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday said that the hotspots for COVID-19 in the province were changing rapidly and townships had become a serious cause for concern.
The premier gave a briefing on the province’s comprehensive health response. There are 2,074 infections in the province with 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths.
In March, when the first cases of COVID-19 hit the province areas around OR Tambo International Airport, Sandton, Fourways and Bedfordview were the hotspots, mainly because the people who were travelling from countries abroad live in those areas.
Now, over a month later the picture has drastically changed and townships like Diepsloot, Alexandra, Soweto - mainly Dobsonville - and Protea Glen, now have emerging cases.
"They are emerging hot spots. The numbers are still low but remember that they can multiply in the shortest space of time," Makhura said.
He said these townships were also high-risk areas for rapid spread.
The premier said it was good news that all the cases in the newly identified hotspots were identified through localised testing and screening.
