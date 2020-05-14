Lesotho PM-in-waiting Majoro vows to make COVID-19 response his first priority

The country is now waiting for Prime Minister Tom Thabane to tender his resignation and for Majoro to be sworn-in

MASERU - Lesotho Finance Minister and Prime Minister-in-waiting Moeketsi Majoro said he had no choice but to make the COVID-19 response his first priority when he takes over.

The country is now waiting for Prime Minister Tom Thabane to tender his resignation and for Majoro to be sworn-in.

The 59-year-old former International Monetary Fund director said COVID-19 and food security would be his main priorities.

Majoro is well aware of the health service challenges facing Lesotho.

He has always maintained he doesn’t believe that the country does not have any COVID-19 cases but the first one is now confirmed.

“We have to double our efforts to know how much infection is in our community. We moved in with lockdown too early and the impact on the economy was immense, but we have a little bit more capacity.”

Majoro said to achieve this, he wanted politicians who also have technical knowledge in his Cabinet.

“You cannot provide a solution unless you understand in-depth what the problem is. You cannot provide a superficial solution, you cannot brainstorm a solution. It’s not enough to sit down as Cabinet ministers and speak with passion, solutions are not created like that. We need to bring in knowledge but it’s a political process. It’s a game of balancing interests.”

All Basotho Convention and Democratic Congress MPs have nominated Majoro but he will remain prime minister-in-waiting until the king receives a letter of resignation from outgoing Thabane.