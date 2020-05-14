COVID-19: Late eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom remembered for his creativity
The 45-year-old cameraman, who died after testing positive for COVID-19, has been hailed for his passion, experience and creativity in bringing news to the homes of many South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans continue paying tribute to eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 45-year-old cameraman has been hailed for his passion, experience and creativity in bringing news to the homes of many South Africans.
Tom died in a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday, he had been in the intensive care unit since the weekend.
The South African National Editors' Forum Kate Skinner said: “He had so much more to do. But certainly he achieved a phenomenal amount during his time here. We call on companies to offer extra protective care and all journalist to practice with precaution.”
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the pandemic had robbed the media industry of one of its most dedicated cameramen.
“He had a very educated mind for news and the way he captured Parliament business was informative, was very insightful. This pandemic has claimed yet another great South African who was committed to transparency ad openness.”
