KZN Economic Development Dept to crack down on illicit trading by Durban stores
The department said on Wednesday that it had shut down over 50 foreign-owned shops for selling expired goods and operating without licenses.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Department said that it would on Thursday afternoon conduct more raids in the Durban CBD and close businesses that were found operating unlawfully.
More than 20 undocumented foreigners were also arrested.
Since the start of the lockdown, over 80 foreign-owned shops hade been shut and more than 100 undocumented foreign nationals had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.
This forms part of a crackdown campaign on illicit trading by the provincial Economic Development Department.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said that MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was concerned that some businesses appeared to have breached lockdown regulations.
"Shops that have been operating despite the lockdown regulations have been selling expired and counterfeit goods to consumers. These are the issues that the MEC is faced with and we assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that she'll do everything in her power to protect the province's economy."
Sibiya has denounced claims that the operation is a xenophobic witchhunt, saying that shops owned by South Africans had been also closed and citizens found to have flouted the law had also been arrested.
