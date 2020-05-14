John Legend confirms 'Bigger Love' album will drop next month

Legend also debuted the emotional music video for the record's title track, for which he invited his fans to submit clips of them dancing to the uplifting ballad.

LONDON - John Legend has confirmed his album Bigger Love will be released on 19 June.

The All of Me hitmaker recently teased fans that his follow-up to 2016's Darkness and Light and his 2018 festive LP A Legendary Christmas will arrive "reasonably soon", and now he's given fans an official release date to look forward to.

Legend also debuted the emotional music video for the record's title track, for which he invited his fans to submit clips of them dancing to the uplifting ballad.

Whilst his wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, and their kids Luna, four, and 23-month-old Miles, also took part.

Legend's aim was to make a video that was like a "big musical hug" for everyone.

He told PEOPLE.com: "This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience.

"We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbours and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.

"I just hope it gives people a moment to feel good.

"I know things are very difficult and a bit scary right now and music isn't going to solve everyone's problems, but hopefully it can give people a bit of a lift and bring some light to these dark times."

As well as Bigger Love, which is co-written by Ryan Tedder, Legend has recently released the singles Actions, Last Time I Say Sorry and Conversations in the Dark - the latter of which featured David Guetta.

The Ordinary People hitmaker recently admitted the coronavirus pandemic made him question whether it's right to release new music because people may "receive it differently" during the health crisis.

And Legend opened up about how the music industry is being affected by COVID-19 and how he doesn't see live shows returning anytime soon.

He said: "On the career side, it's been crazy, because we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it.

"Will they receive it differently? And then, of course, we've had to cancel all kinds of performances.

"We just don't know what's going to happen.

"I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we're finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon.

"But when it comes to doing all of the things you would do to support an album in the presence of other people, that might not happen for a while."