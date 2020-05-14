Higher Education Dept confident tertiary institutions on track to resume classes

Higher Education Deputy Director-General Diane Parker said that all institutions would be offering some form of remote multi-modal teaching and learning from 1 June.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology is confident post-school institutions are on track to get back to teaching.

The department updated Parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher Education on Thursday afternoon about the preparations to rescue the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the plans include splitting classes in half and doing less face-to-face learning once they return to campus.



The committee briefing came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that some parts of the country would more than likely be moving to lockdown level three at the end of the month.

The department said that this would dovetail nicely with its plans to return to campus.

Deputy Director-General Diane Parker said that all institutions would be offering some form of remote multi-modal teaching and learning from 1 June.

"Some institution have already started teaching and learning but by 1 June all these institutions will be delivering teaching and learning through these modalities."

Minister Blade Nzimande said that the return of students would also require the purchase of new laptops and gadgets to help with the new way of learning.

"We are working with all our institutions on the reprioritisation so funds that will be utilised to support the purchase of digital devices for students who need them."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.