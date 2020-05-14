Golden Arrow suspends 100 workers after strike over COVID-19 health concerns

More than twenty employees have tested positive for the virus.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has suspended 100 workers after they went on strike over COVID-19-related concerns.

More than 20 employees have tested positive for the virus. Workers went on strike last week, demanding proper health measures.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa Vuyo Lufele said they met with Golden Arrow managers earlier this week and suspended members on Wednesday.

“The strike was once-off and it was for workers to demonstrate their unhappiness due to safe working conditions due to the COVID-19.”

Another meeting is planned for Thursday. Employees are demanding buses be regularly deep cleaned along with offices.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “We can confirm that this was an unprotected strike and an interdict was granted to prevent a small group of workers from intimidating other employees and disrupting services.”

She said the company set up a COVID-19 task team more than two months ago, adding strict safety protocols have been implemented.