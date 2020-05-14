Gauteng police say Operation Okae Molao bearing fruit

They have arrested a Malawian national for allegedly producing fake IDs, defence and police cards, and also closed down a factory for non-compliance.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said they had made progress since Operation Okae Molaobegan on Thursday to ensure that lockdown regulations were adhered to.

They have arrested a Malawian national for allegedly producing fake IDs, defence and police cards, and also closed down a factory for non-compliance.

Police said the operation began at the Slovo Park informal settlement where members of different law enforcement agencies were busy ensuring that the regulations were adhered to.

The campaign was extended to other areas including Meyerton, where officers uncovered a syndicate operating with illegal documents.

Fake Police IDs, badges and drivers licences pic.twitter.com/3MkYwbu8th — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 14, 2020

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the officers also cracked down on a factory that was disregarding the law.

“Workers are sleeping here who are undocumented. We also discovered that they breached electricity [and] the Department of Labour has closed it down. The Department of Home Affairs has been called in to verify documents,” Mazibuko said.

We have discovered a company manufacturing mops and toilet papers amongst others in Newtown, Johannesburg . The company is not complying with health and safety standards and national building regulations act. They have also employed undocumented foreign nationals. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/FIVc75hj3z — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 14, 2020

Mazibuko said that since the beginning of the week, more than 550 people were arrested for various offenses, including non-compliance with lockdown rules.

“I must congratulate the law enforcement officers, they are doing well on arresting the wanted suspects and even those that are drug paddlers,” she said.

The MEC said she was impressed that Gauteng residents were becoming aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

