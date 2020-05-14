Eskom appeals to consumers not to go for illegal connections

The utility has seen an increase in illegal connections to bypass payment in areas including Soweto and Hillbrow.

JOHANNESBURG - As more people find themselves in desperate financial situations due to the impact of COVID-19, Eskom is appealing to customers not to resort to illegally connecting their homes to the grid.

This has now led to some substations overloading and exploding.

A decision has been taken to implement rolling blackouts in affected areas.

Now more than ever, South Africans find themselves in difficult financial positions with some having to decide whether to pay electricity or buy food.

Eskom said it had a program in place to help those in distress to avoid anyone resorting to crime.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “There are programmes where households that earn R3,200 can go and receive free basic electricity.”

Eskom said it appreciated that many were under financial strain, but this shouldn’t be used to commit a crime and bypass the system.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane is the first metro in Gauteng to provide rate relief measures for its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile announced the decision on Wednesday.

“The city’s revenue collection mechanisms have been improved and in April, it collected more revenue than initially projected and is looking at encouraging residents to pay their accounts through measures such as cutting interests on older debts and payment holidays.