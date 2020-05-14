DBE appeals for patience as it finalises plans to reopen schools

The department on Thursday said it needed more time before it could report back on specific details regarding the resumption of teaching and learning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has appealed for patience as it works to finalise plans for the re-opening of schools while the country grapples to curb the spread the coronavirus pandemic.

The department on Thursday said it needed more time before it could report back on specific details regarding the resumption of teaching and learning.

Minister Angie Motshekga was expected to convene a special meeting with heads of education on Monday to access progress made on the state of readiness of provinces ahead of the reopening of schools.

While it was anticipated that the DBE would update the public this week on the progress of it’s phased-in approach to the resumption of schooling in the country, parents will have to wait a while longer.

The department said in a meeting held on Monday, that provinces had reported that they were not yet ready to resume with schooling and requested more time as they were still waiting for deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) from suppliers.

The department said that while it was happy with the progress made so far, it needed confirmation of the deliveries.

It is understood a number of provinces had to find new suppliers to deliver PPE this week after experiencing delays and the cancellation of contracts.

