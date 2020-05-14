Conflicting info over Lesotho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case causes 'panic'

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said the person was one of 30 students who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and the patient was in good health.

MASERU - Lesotho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 has caused panic as conflicting information about the patient’s whereabouts and travel history remained unclarified by government.

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said that the person was one of 30 students who had arrived from Saudi Arabia and the patient was in good health.

But, World Health Organisation (WHO) Lesotho director Dr Richard Banda and the students said that there were only five of them from Saudi Arabia and none of them were positive.

Kabi said that Lesotho tested a group of 81 people - 51 from South Africa and 30 from Saudi Arabia - and one them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, Basotho have been asking how the people travelled from Saudi Arabia if the patient was in isolation and whether contacts had been traced but no answers were provided.

Attempts to reach Kabi for comment had failed.

But Dr Banda contradicted Kabi’s numbers.



"The people that were in this group of this particular case were five, that’s the information I have," Banda said.

Banda said the ministry of health assured the WHO that contact tracing was being done but the organisation did not have details of how the positive case was being quarantined or isolated.

"It’s the government’s decision whether to quarantine somebody at an institution or at home. All we say is that make sure someone who has been exposed is not mingling with people he can potentially infect," he said.

Lesotho has still not clarified how the people travelled from Saudi Arabia.

But the Muslim organisation that they belonged to also said that there were five people and that none of them were positive and they were all still going to the mosque.

