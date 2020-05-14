Billie Eilish axes all 2020 tour dates

The 18-year-old singer previously axed the March dates of her tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but had been hoping the situation would have improved enough for her to head back out on the road later this year with a European tour scheduled to begin in early July.

However, on Wednesday night, a member of Eilish's team took to the star's Twitter account to announce that "all dates" on the tour have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution".

The tweets read: "Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie's WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed. All dates are proactively being rescheduled. As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home. (sic)"

Eilish's newly axed dates include a string of shows in the UK, which were due to begin on 21 July with three nights at Manchester Arena and four at The O2 Arena in London.

The Bad Guy hitmaker's European tour was set to kick-off in Spain on 9 July.

Eilish initially began her tour in North America at the beginning of March as planned, but after playing her run of shows in Miami, Florida, she was forced to announce the postponement of the rest of the month's concerts, as well as those scheduled for April.

A tweet from her account read at the time: "Following last week's announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie's remaining 'WHERE DO WE GO' North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Eilish has been using her time wisely, as she revealed she and her brother Finneas O'Connell have already written "a whole song in its entirety" whilst in lockdown.

She said: "We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us to just write a whole song in one. I really love it. It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it. I can't tell time anymore."