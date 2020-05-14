Australia must brace for more 'hard news', says PM as employment slumps
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the job losses were “heart breaking” and that economic numbers would get worse before getting better.
SYDNEY - Australians must brace for more “hard news”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as employment in April plunged by the most on record sending the jobless rate to a five-year high.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the job losses were “heart breaking” and that economic numbers would get worse before getting better.
Morrison and Frydenberg were addressing reporters in Canberra after monthly employment data for April showed jobs dived by a record 594,300 and the unemployment rate shot up to at 6.2%.
