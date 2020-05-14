At least 4 CT health workers positive for COVID-19 - WC Health Dept
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has confirmed that at least four health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cape Town.
On Thursday, nurses at the District Six Day Hospital went on strike because of a lack of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
They have called for the facility to be properly decontaminated and claimed that they were not informed about the case when they arrived for work this morning.
The department has also confirmed that three members of staff at the Du Noon Community Day Centre also tested positive for COVID-19.
They also added that over the past few days it's found positive cases at various health facilities across the province including, Matthew Goniwe, Retreat, Valkenberg, and Dr Abdurahman health centres.
Spokesperson Natalie Watlington: "The affected areas in the facility were cleaned in line with the prescribed infection prevention standards. Adequate PPE has been issued to all staff in line with the risk category and as per protocol, contact tracing of the staff member took place once it was confirmed."
