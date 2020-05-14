7 weeks into lockdown, SA now has over 12,000 COVID-19 cases

The Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has recorded more than 600 people new infections and now has a total of 6,713 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Thursday marks seven weeks since South Africa went into its first lockdown and the country now has more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases.

That’s an increase of 724 new infections with more than half of those cases recorded in the Western Cape.

Sixty more people have tested positive for the virus in Gauteng, the province now has a total of 2,074 cases.

The Eastern Cape, which has been flagged as a cause for concern, has 30 new COVID-19 patients and 1,534 cases in total.

More South Africans are being tested with more than 386,000 samples taken since the outbreak on home soil two months ago.

Two hundred and nineteen people have died of the virus while more than 4,700 have recovered.

