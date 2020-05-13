Zikalala: KZN economy expected to shrink by 8% due to COVID-19

Premier Sihle Zikalala said while unemployment in the rest of the country was expected to increase to about 30%, KZN was likely to see a 27% unemployment rate by the end of this year.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said due to the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism and manufacturing sectors, the provincial economy was expected to shrink by 8%.

On Tuesday, Zikalala said while unemployment in the rest of the country was expected to increase to about 30%, KZN was likely to see a 27% unemployment rate by the end of this year.

He said despite the grim outlook, he had a plan to revive the local economy post-COVID-19.

Zikalala said the provincial government had identified infrastructure development as one of the key pillars to reconstruct the local economy.

“This is because infrastructure development is a catalyst for faster economic growth. It will also create employment and alleviate poverty.”

He said the province’s over-reliance on imports needed to come to an end and he plans to revive the local manufacturing sector.

“This should start at a level of health protection equipment; pharmaceutical companies must be established especially by the state. Electronics must be produced locally, ensuring that substitute imports.”

Zikalala said he would also be focusing on small industries and ensure that support was available for informal traders.

He said government would be offering incentives to small, medium and micro-enterprises while also facilitating non-financial support such as mentorship with the private sector.