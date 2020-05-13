Winter clothing list compiled after industry-wide consultations - DTI

While social media users have been having a field day interrogating each item on the long list which, includes pillows and hair accessories, it appears that Minister Ebrahim Patel did not have the mammoth task of choosing which items made the list all by himself.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans continue to chew over new guidelines on the sale of winter clothing, footwear and bedding, the Department of Trade and Industry has emphasised that the items were compiled following wide consultations.

The list, which has raised eyebrows, includes bodysuits, crop bottoms and golf shirts.

The department said that a task team of industry representatives and department officials worked together to come up with the list of essential winter clothing and other supplies which were now permissible for sale.

While social media users have been having a field day interrogating each item on the long list which, includes pillows and hair accessories, it appears that Minister Ebrahim Patel did not have the mammoth task of choosing which items made the list all by himself.

The department said that industry stakeholders asked Patel to gazette the list of clothing and other products.

Clothing items were not allowed to be sold during level five of the national lockdown, with the amendment a result of the downgrade to level 4.

The Clothing Industry Bargaining Council has welcomed the directive, backing up the minister’s statement that the list was developed by senior retailers and manufacturing stakeholders.

The council has also hailed the number of jobs that will be created through the wider list, saying it was a good step in getting the full industry back to work by level 3.

