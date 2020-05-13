WC police nab more suspects for cigarette smuggling
The sale of cigarettes remains prohibited during level 4 lockdown, which has led to smuggling and the black-market trade of illicit products.
CAPE TOWN - There have been two more cigarette busts in the Western Cape.
One suspect was arrested in Cape Town on Tuesday night and another was apprehended at a roadblock in the Garden Route.
In Ottery, the police’s K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and swooped on a cigarette smuggler following a tip-off.
#sapsWC Two suspects arrested in Khayelitsha with an unlicensed firearm, and another on charges relating to the Customs Act, Tobacco Products Control Act and the Disaster Management Act. MEhttps://t.co/xXisT4kRet pic.twitter.com/sovLaLt4VM— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 13, 2020
#sapsWC The illicit drug trade has yet again received another blow as vigilant members deployed at cross-border roadblocks between the Eastern-and-Western Cape confiscated large amounts of dagga and illicit cigarettes. MEhttps://t.co/s4FLcqgagQ pic.twitter.com/NY0iAlwrQc— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 13, 2020
Authorities had been informed of a consignment coming into the Western Cape from Polokwane. It was heading to Grassy Park. The bust was valued R122,000.
Along the Garden Route, a 30-year-old man was caught with cigarettes worth R200,000.
Police said a Ford bakkie with a load of pineapples approached a roadblock at the Tsitskikama Toll Gate. The driver - travelling from Grahamstown to George - appeared anxious and officers conducted a routine search.
Eight boxes filled with numerous cartons of cigarettes were concealed under the pineapples, which have also become a scarce commodity as people attempt to brew beer in their homes.
