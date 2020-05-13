Tshwane DA administration racked up R6.9bn in irregular expenditure - Maile

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that they'd found various irregularities and financial mismanagement, with the city losing over R400 million during the period of political unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that the previous administration of the City of Tshwane racked up at least R6.9 billion in fruitless and irregular expenditure.

Maile gave an update on the work done by a team of administrators since they took over the running of the city last month.

Maile has also announced the establishment of an emergency management command centre to deal with COVID-19 in Tshwane.

"The administrative team collectively agreed to purchase personal protective equipment items through the emergency procurement related to COVID-19 so as to protect front line staff. They also engaged with National Treasury to seek guidance on how to continue procuring COVID-19 items given that budget adjustments had not been approved by council when they came into office."