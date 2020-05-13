Snake Park residents in Soweto protest over lack of electricity
Eskom has conceded that its decision to restrict electricity supply to densely populated communities where illegal connections are rife will also have an impact on citizens who pay their bills.
JOHANNESBURG - Snake Park residents in Soweto are protesting on Wednesday morning over a lack of electricity.
They have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.
Community members claim they don’t have power, despite paying their bills.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar said: “A main road, which passes Mayibuye Primary School, has been closed for now. A road, which passes by Impala Road is not affected.”
The utility on Tuesday announced it would implement rotational load shedding in areas like Hillbrow and Soweto, where most houses are illegally connected to the grid resulting in substations being overloaded and exploding.
Eskom's Sikonathi Manthantsha said there were no easy solutions to the problem.
Ward 50 residents in Snake Park, Doornkop, Soweto have been without electricity for close to 2 years. ANC Ward Councilor, Bheki Mgaga is missing in action. And has never called a single community meeting. @CityofJoburgZA @Lesufi @Eskom_SA #Eskom @GeoffMakhubo #Day48OfLockdown pic.twitter.com/L21NjhzwJp— Anelisa Jordaan 🇿🇦 (@AnelisaJordaan) May 13, 2020
#RIOTS Update: As received- Ward 50 residents in Snake Park, Doornkop, Soweto have been without electricity for close to 2 years. ANC Ward Councilor, Bheki Mgaga is missing in action. And has never called a single community meeting. #Eskom #Day48OfLockdown #COVIDー19 #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/vwenvFTeO3— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 13, 2020
Police are this morning monitoring a service delivery protest in Snakepark, the area's transformer exploded a few months ago, the area has been in the dark for almost 6 months. The area's ward councillor Bheki Mgaga says a meeting has been scheduled for today with Eskom. M.M pic.twitter.com/3EFRWHoYGI— Jozi FM (@jozifm) May 13, 2020
@CyrilRamaphosa Ward 50 Snakepark pic.twitter.com/zfFFTGkCCE— Mthobisi Mncube (@mthobisime) May 13, 2020
