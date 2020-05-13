20°C / 22°C
Snake Park residents in Soweto protest over lack of electricity

Eskom has conceded that its decision to restrict electricity supply to densely populated communities where illegal connections are rife will also have an impact on citizens who pay their bills.

FILE: Community members claim they don’t have power, despite paying their bills. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Community members claim they don’t have power, despite paying their bills. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Snake Park residents in Soweto are protesting on Wednesday morning over a lack of electricity.

They have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Community members claim they don’t have power, despite paying their bills.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar said: “A main road, which passes Mayibuye Primary School, has been closed for now. A road, which passes by Impala Road is not affected.”

Eskom has conceded that its decision to restrict electricity supply to densely populated communities where illegal connections are rife will also have an impact on citizens who pay their bills.

The utility on Tuesday announced it would implement rotational load shedding in areas like Hillbrow and Soweto, where most houses are illegally connected to the grid resulting in substations being overloaded and exploding.

Eskom's Sikonathi Manthantsha said there were no easy solutions to the problem.

