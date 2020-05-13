Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China, up from one a day earlier
Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections, with its city of Shulan forced to adjust the risk level to “high” from “medium” at the weekend.
SHANGHAI - China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.
Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections, with its city of Shulan forced to adjust the risk level to “high” from “medium” at the weekend.
Five of the six new infections could be traced directly to one confirmed case in Shulan, the local health commission said on Wednesday.
All six were identified in the province’s second-largest city, also called Jilin, which will now temporarily suspend departing or transiting train services for passengers.
China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, down from 15 the day before.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.