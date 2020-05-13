Senzo Meyiwa's family no longer trust Cele, police to find his killers

On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media that police, together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), had made progress in the murder case but gave no further details.

DURBAN - The family of slain soccer player Senzo Meyiwa said that Police Minister Bheki Cele had failed them and they no longer trusted him.

Family spokesperson Siyabonga Miya told Eyewitness News that the only progress the family wanted to hear about was clarity on who killed Meyiwa in 2014.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Meyiwa was visiting his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus when he was shot dead.

Yesterday, Minister Cele told the media that working relations between the NPA and the police on the matter had been enhanced and officials were working around the clock to solve the case.

However, Meyiwa’s cousin, Siyabonga Miya, said that the family was not hopeful.

"I don't believe they have a genuine interest in finding the killer because they have all the resources but his people choose not to do their work properly and then we have problems like this."

Miya has called on national police commissioner Khehla Sithole to also account, saying that the family was also disappointed in him because he had refused to meet with them.

But police spokesperson Vish Naidoo has disputed this claim.