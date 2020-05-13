SAA's BRPs move to appeal court ruling halting retrenchments

Last week, the Labour Court ruled that the business rescue practioners must first produce a business plan before they can take steps to retrench workers.

JOHANNESBURG - SAA'S business rescue practitioners have filed an urgent application at the Labour Court appealing last week's judgment to stop retrenchments at the embattled airline.

Unions Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have condemned the move, saying that they will continue to defend their workers.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "Now that they've brought the airline to its knees, they have the audacity to waste even more taxpayers' money in order to defend their gross ineptitude and incompetence in attempting to overturn a sober judgment. As Numsa and Sacca, we condemn them in the strongest terms possible for this outrageous decision."