Plato hopes court rules in favour of metros purchasing power from IPPs

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is hoping for the best after judgment was reserved in the city's application to get clarity on whether municipalities are lawfully entitled to buy energy from independent power producers.

Arguments concluded in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The current Electricity Regulation Act allows the Mineral Resources and Energy minister to prescribe the amount and type of new generation.

Plato, though, remains hopeful: "I am of the opinion, specifically us as the bigger metros in South Africa, that we are in a position to buy our own energy so that we then carry the lower energy price over to the consumers. We're putting our hopes on the court and hope that the outcome will be a positive outcome."