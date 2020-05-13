Plato hopes court rules in favour of metros purchasing power from IPPs
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is hoping for the best after judgment was reserved in the city's application to get clarity on whether municipalities are lawfully entitled to buy energy from independent power producers.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is hoping for the best after judgment was reserved in the city's application to get clarity on whether municipalities are lawfully entitled to buy energy from independent power producers.
Arguments concluded in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.
The current Electricity Regulation Act allows the Mineral Resources and Energy minister to prescribe the amount and type of new generation.
Plato, though, remains hopeful: "I am of the opinion, specifically us as the bigger metros in South Africa, that we are in a position to buy our own energy so that we then carry the lower energy price over to the consumers. We're putting our hopes on the court and hope that the outcome will be a positive outcome."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.