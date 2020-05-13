Ocean cruise liners could soon return to the waters, says tour operator

CAPE TOWN - A tour operator on Wednesday said that ocean cruise liners could soon return to the waters.

The industry, like most other services in the tourism sector, has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its lockdown regulations put into place across the globe.

Development Promotions’ Roland Muller explained: “We’re seeing some brands have suspended their whole seasons. For instance, the American line, they’ve cancelled their whole season from Europe, Alaska, and maybe England. So, they won’t be in those waters for the rest of the year.”

Muller said that additional safety measures would be put in place going forward.

“Cruise lines, in general, have always been putting stringent measures in place, there are big sanitary protocols. So, it’s nothing really new for these cruise lines. Every corner that you walk on a ship there’s a hand sanitiser and a handwashing station,” he said.

He said washing and sanitising hands would not be enough.

“Both these things would have to be ramped up. Some cruise lines are actually looking to people outside the tourism industry like medical professionals and bodies to just see what are the procedures they need to put in place to ensure the safety of their passengers going forward.”

