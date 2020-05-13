Motor industry reopens for business under level 4 of lockdown
This industry was brought to a complete halt for almost two months due to regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - The motor industry can now start selling vehicles again.
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition published a government gazette on Tuesday giving precise directions regarding the sale of cars and emergency automobile repairs during level 4 of the national lockdown.
For now, the majority of car sales must be done over the phone or online.
Only 30% of staff at dealerships are allowed to be back at work.
From 26 May, dealerships can operate with 60% staff and attend to a limited number of customers on its premises while following extreme hygiene protocols and social distancing.
From 8 June, car outlets can operate at full capacity.
During these different phases, test drives can only be arranged on appointment, while auctions can only take place online.
Roadworthy assessment and testing centres will now also be open to assist the motor industry.
