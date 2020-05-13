More than R50m to be spent on renovating EC hospitals
The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is upgrading 28 healthcare facilities in the province’s six regions.
CAPE TOWN - Hospitals in the Eastern Cape are being upgraded as the province readies itself to treat more COVID-19 patients.
Over than R50 million will be spent on the renovations.
Twenty-four COVID-19 patients have died, and 1,505 people have been infected in the province.
The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is upgrading 28 healthcare facilities in the province’s six regions. Renovations included establishing isolation units at these hospitals.
As part of the project, R3 million will be spent on refurbishments in the Buffalo City Metro, R9 million in the Joe Gqabi District, and R15 million in the OR Tambo region.
Department spokesperson Vuyokasi Mbanjwa said they planned to have the refurbishments done by the end of this month.
“We have a specification from the Department of Health that requires us to refurbish some particular wards into the specified specification so that when we identify people that are positive with COVID-19 and they are isolated in these public healthcare facilities,” Mbanjwa said.
Six hundred and thirty-two people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Eastern Cape.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
