Over 80% of Gauteng residents isolated after exposure to COVID-19 now cleared

A total of 2,014 people in the province have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began, with the bulk of the cases recorded in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said more than 80% of people who were isolated after coming into contact with those who tested positive for the coronavirus have been cleared with no symptoms reported.

Gauteng’s tracing techniques have been praised by experts as some of the best as the province managed to bring the number of daily new infections significantly down.

More than 9,600 contacts have been traced, these were individuals who were in contact with those who contracted the virus.

There are currently 47 people in Gauteng who have shown severe COVID-19 symptoms and had to be hospitalised.

Johannesburg now has 1,106 confirmed cases with Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton reporting the highest numbers.

Sedibeng accounts for the lowest infection rate, with only 26 confirmed cases so far.

More than 70% of Gauteng residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

