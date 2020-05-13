Over 80% of Gauteng residents isolated after exposure to COVID-19 now cleared
A total of 2,014 people in the province have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began, with the bulk of the cases recorded in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said more than 80% of people who were isolated after coming into contact with those who tested positive for the coronavirus have been cleared with no symptoms reported.
A total of 2,014 people in the province have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began, with the bulk of the cases recorded in Johannesburg.
Gauteng’s tracing techniques have been praised by experts as some of the best as the province managed to bring the number of daily new infections significantly down.
More than 9,600 contacts have been traced, these were individuals who were in contact with those who contracted the virus.
There are currently 47 people in Gauteng who have shown severe COVID-19 symptoms and had to be hospitalised.
Johannesburg now has 1,106 confirmed cases with Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton reporting the highest numbers.
Sedibeng accounts for the lowest infection rate, with only 26 confirmed cases so far.
More than 70% of Gauteng residents who contracted the virus have recovered.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.