Maile: DA left Tshwane with 645 costly legal disputes over supply processes

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday said that his department would be heading a legal process to recover monies lost to alleged misuse.

The MEC said that irregularities and maladministration in the awarding of tenders by the previous DA-led administration in the City of Tshwane had left the city under-resourced in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

Maile gave an update on the progress made by the team of administrators who took over the running of Tshwane.

The MEC said that the capital city was currently faced with 645 legal disputes, which could lead to the loss of billions of rand.

"The previous administration got the city into costly and questionable legal disputes by not following proper supply chain management processes. The broadband issues and the fleet management contract for waste collection, being just a few examples, have a collective claim that could potentially cost the city approximately R2 billion if the case is lost," Maile said.

Maile said that since the dissolution of the council in March, the administrators had improved the city’s revenue.

"The city is currently in a position where it’s able to meet its obligations to its service providers with the most significant being Eskom and Rand Water, and it’s able to service its debt at this current juncture," he said.