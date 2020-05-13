Limpopo SAPS confirm all 7 lions that escaped from game reserve recaptured

The pride of lions was spotted roaming the streets of Alldays by community members on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed that all seven lions that escaped from a game reserve in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, have been recaptured.

Three of them were darted on Tuesday.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said the other lions were recaptured later on Tuesday: “The remaining four were also spotted in a different area. We can now safely say all seven lions are back where they belong.”