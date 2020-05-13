Lesotho records first COVID-19 case

The Mountain Kingdom doesn’t have testing capacity sends tests to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho's health ministry has confirmed the country's first case of COVID-19 after conducting 597 tests so far.

The case is one of 81 travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

