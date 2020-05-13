Judgment reserved in CoCT application for clarity on procurement of energy
The current Electricity Regulation Act allows the Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to prescribe the amount and type of new generation.
CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been reserved in the City of Cape Town's application to get clarity on whether municipalities are lawfully entitled to procure energy from independent power producers.
The city had been asking for legal clarity from national government for more than four years.
On Wednesday, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the city had been a strong proponent of a cleaner, more affordable energy regime in South Africa for many years.
“I am of the opinion that, specifically us as the bigger metros in South Africa, are in a position to buy energy so we can carry over the lower energy prices to consumers.”
