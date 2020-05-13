IMF raises Kenya's risk of debt distress to high from moderate
The government has responded to the crisis with a range of fiscal measures, including cuts to value-added and income taxes, which have worsened a number of indicators, the IMF said.
NAIROBI- The International Monetary Fund has raised Kenya’s risk of debt distress to high from moderate due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it said in an assessment published on Tuesday.
The East African nation’s debt stood at 61.7% of GDP at the end of last year, up from 50.2% at the end of 2015, the IMF said, driven up by gaping budget deficits that were caused by large infrastructure projects such as a new railway line.
“The risk of debt distress has moved to high from moderate due to the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis which exacerbated existing vulnerabilities,” the fund said.
The government has responded to the crisis with a range of fiscal measures, including cuts to value-added and income taxes, which have worsened a number of indicators, the IMF said.
The debt load, however, still remained sustainable, the fund added. Last week, it approved $739 million in emergency funding for Kenya to help it tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.