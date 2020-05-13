IDC experiencing pressure on balance sheet, MPs told

While the entity is not yet in financial trouble, it may have to look to partnerships with the government and the private sector to raise additional funds.

CAPE TOWN - The Industrial Development Corporation, which is expected to play a significant role in helping support industry during and after the lockdown, is experiencing pressure on its own balance sheet, Parliament has been told.

The development finance institution on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s joint committees on Trade and Industry.

While the entity is not yet in financial trouble, it may have to look to partnerships with the government and the private sector to raise additional funds.

CEO Tshokolo Nchocho said that the IDC’s financial capacity had also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout from the lockdown, mainly due to its clients being unable to service their loans or equity commitments.

"We are expected and will be expected to play a bigger role in the economic recovery, however, we have to note we have pressures of our own in terms of our balance sheet strengths."

But Nchocho said the IDC is not in financial distress.

"I think we are fortunate in a sense that as an organisation we are not in distress at all and we have measures, which we will explain, to survive the transition through this pandemic period."

He said that over the past month the IDC has disbursed around R733 million. Its support includes emergency funding for COVID-19 supplies and it also has a R3bn scheme to support companies in distress.