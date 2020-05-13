Hambanathi community members call on Cele to fire all officers at local station
This comes after complaints that the local police refused to act when Andile Mbuthu’s family reported his attack.
DURBAN - Angry community members in the Hambanathi township in Othongathi, north of Durban, have on Tuesday called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to fire all the police officers at their local police station.
Sixteen-year-old Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.
Police are still conducting a forensic analysis on human remains that were discovered last Friday, and which are believed to be that of Mbuthu.
In the meantime, a case of kidnapping and murder has been opened against six men in connection with Mbuthu’s disappearance.
Hambanathi community policing forum member Vincent Shandu said in addition to disciplining members of their local police station, they want the suspects to be denied bail when they make their court appearance next Tuesday.
“The community is loud and clear; we are saying we want the entire police station to be dismantled and overhauled. In other words, we want all those members from top to bottom to go. The onus is on the minister. He knows what to do.”
Minister Bheki Cele has promised to look into the community’s concerns.
