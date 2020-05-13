Govt to assist Graaff-Reinet couple evicted from farm during lockdown

Not only are evictions illegal during lockdown, but it's understood the correct legal protocol was also not followed in this case.

CAPE TOWN - Government is stepping in to assist a Graaff-Reinet couple evicted from a farm during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple was evicted at the end of April when the farm changed ownership.

They had been living and working on the farm for the past 25 years.

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform's Reggie Ngcobo said that they'd identified the eviction as unlawful and planned to appeal.

"We are currently finalising an appointment of an attorney to take the matter to court. However, the farm dweller says he is very scared to go back to that farm."

Not only are evictions illegal during lockdown, but it's understood the correct legal protocol was also not followed in this case.

Program manager at the Support Centre for Land Change, Chriszanne Janse Van Vuuren, said that the couple's belongings were dumped outside and they had no place to go.

"They're staying in a shack in the same vicinity where they were dumped. They're staying with his brother-in-law."

She said that they were negotiating with the original landowner to organise alternative accommodation for the couple.