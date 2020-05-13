Govt to assist Graaff-Reinet couple evicted from farm during lockdown
Not only are evictions illegal during lockdown, but it's understood the correct legal protocol was also not followed in this case.
CAPE TOWN - Government is stepping in to assist a Graaff-Reinet couple evicted from a farm during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The couple was evicted at the end of April when the farm changed ownership.
They had been living and working on the farm for the past 25 years.
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform's Reggie Ngcobo said that they'd identified the eviction as unlawful and planned to appeal.
"We are currently finalising an appointment of an attorney to take the matter to court. However, the farm dweller says he is very scared to go back to that farm."
Not only are evictions illegal during lockdown, but it's understood the correct legal protocol was also not followed in this case.
Program manager at the Support Centre for Land Change, Chriszanne Janse Van Vuuren, said that the couple's belongings were dumped outside and they had no place to go.
"They're staying in a shack in the same vicinity where they were dumped. They're staying with his brother-in-law."
She said that they were negotiating with the original landowner to organise alternative accommodation for the couple.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.