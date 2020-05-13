Extended lockdown could see municipalities lose R14bn in revenue, warns Salga
Salga is warning that municipal revenue from rates could fall by 5% – an amount of about R14 billion – due to the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN – Municipalities, many of them already in dire financial straits, are now under even more pressure due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) is warning that municipal revenue from rates could fall by 5% – an amount of about R14 billion – due to the lockdown.
Salga told Parliament’s select committee on appropriations on Wednesday that the longer the lockdown lasts, the higher the impact would be, as households struggled to make ends meet.
Municipalities are at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic but are buckling under the pressure. About 34% of the country’s 257 municipalities ended the year with their books in the red.
Billions of rand are owing for water and electricity and Salga is worried that the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown will see more municipalities falling into a debt trap.
“In terms of the preliminary numbers that have been submitted it is projected that there will be a five percent drop in the payment of rates, and it will cost municipalities about R14 billion,” said Salga’s chief officer for municipal finance, Khomotso Letsatsi.
Letsatsi said depending on how long the lockdown lasts, this number could increase.
“Economic activity could basically drop to around minus six percent and obviously, that would come with consequences for the sector and the financial sustainability of the sector,” Letsatsi said.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 13 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.