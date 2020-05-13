EC police commissioner Ntshinga tests positive for COVID-19

Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga is asymptomatic and was tested as a precaution over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga is asymptomatic and was tested as a precaution over the weekend.

She's in self-isolation.

Contact tracing is underway and the necessary offices have been decontaminated.