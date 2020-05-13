EC man accused of vehicle fraud of nearly R14m due in court
The man is an said to be the notorious kingpin of a vehicle finance fraud syndicate, operating In Port Elizabeth and East London.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of vehicle fraud amounting to nearly R14 million expected to appear in the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where he'll face multiple charges including theft, money laundering, forgery and uttering.
The man, who is said to be the notorious kingpin of a vehicle finance fraud syndicate operating in Port Elizabeth and East London, was arrested in Port Elizabeth earlier this week.
The suspect has been linked to 22 cases of fraud.
He and his accomplices allegedly applied for loans at different banks, using fraudulent payslips and bank statements. After they drove off with the vehicles, they never paid for them.
The offences were committed between January 2013 and July 2019.
Further arrests are imminent.
