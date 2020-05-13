DA: Ending lockdown is about saving lives & the economy

It wants the lockdown lifted, explaining the economy can't take any more pain.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the lockdown was about saving lives and the failing economy.

But other opposition parties have lashed out at the DA, saying their call was an irresponsible one.

The DA said the continuing lockdown was threatening the lives of millions of South Africans.

And that every day it goes on, the lockdown has more devastating effects than COVID-19.

On Tuesday, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said reopening the whole economy safely was doing what was best for the country.

“Any business that can ensure the safety of their workers, provide PPEs and ensure social distancing should be allowed to go back to work.”

The party has called for government to be transparent and share data, which justifies the continuation of the lockdown.