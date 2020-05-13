Cosatu: Govt's easing of lockdown must be based on science, not profiteering

The trade union federation warned against a decision to reopen the economy and allow workers back to workplaces that was driven by the need to appease business interests only.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu said that government’s decisions regarding the movements between the different levels of lockdown must be informed by science and not greedy profiteers.

Cosatu, which is in an alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) issued the statement shortly before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver an address to the nation tonight following meetings of the national command council.

Cosatu said that should government, after broad consultations, feel that the country was ready to move from level four to three, then it should.

What the federation warned against though was for a decision to reopen the economy and allow workers back to workplaces driven by the need to appease business interests only.

President Ramaphosa and members of the Cabinet, who form the command council, have been meeting for the better part of the day following the relaxation of several lockdown conditions under level four.

In government’s earlier draft framework of the stages, it was stated that under level three retailers would work at full capacity, with limitations on the sale of alcohol among other products.

Cosatu further stated that moving provinces and municipalities to lower levels must be accompanied by the necessary health and safety measures.

The federation further called for increased screening and testing, expressing concern about the accuracy of the infection rate in the country.

