CoCT urges caution as winter fire period approaches

Last winter, there were 113 deaths due to fires at formal and informal residences - a significant drop compared to 2018’s 159.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Wednesday urged residents to be extra vigilant to prevent residential fires this winter.

However, there were almost 1,000 more fire incidents reported between May and August last year.

“No two winters are the same and our Fire and Rescue Service is gearing up to attend to thousands of calls. While figures for 2018 showed a drop in incidents from the year before that, there was a significant increase during the last winter period,” said Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith in a statement.

He said that the city was continuously trying to increase education and awareness.

“The city works continuously to increase education and awareness in communities, but residents have a role to play to ensure that they mitigate the risk of fires starting in the first place by adhering to good safety practices,” Smith said.

“There is always a risk of fire, but the prevention requires a collective effort. We cannot do it alone. I want to appeal to residents, regardless of whether they reside in informal settlements or formal residences, to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of fires in their community. Communities must be vigilant and work with us to reduce the number of preventable fires,” he added.