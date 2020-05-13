ANCWL defends Malaika Mahlatsi after suspension by Ekurhuleni mayor

Malaika Mahlatsi was suspended on Tuesday by Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina for allegedly breaching municipal legalisation and the city’s social media policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) on Wednesday slammed the City of Ekurhuleni’s decision to suspend the mayor’s speechwriter following what many are calling a lovers’ spat which played out on social media.

Malaika Mahlatsi was suspended on Tuesday by Mayor Mzwandile Masina for allegedly breaching municipal legislation and the city’s social media policy.

This comes after Mahlatsi’s former partner circulated an audio recording where she allegedly spoke about matters pertaining to the office.

Finally, Katlego Mamabolo posted this insert/clip believed to be a telephone conversation between himself and Malaika Mahlatsi... citing he would be uploading more clips, which he ended up not doing.



Mahlatsi was also accused of writing a PhD dissertation for the mayor.

But the ANCWL came to her defence, saying that she was a victim of a well-orchestrated attack.

"The reality of the situation is that Malaika is not alone. She symbolises many women in our society who have been harassed, victimised and blackmailed by men who refuse to accept ‘no’ for an answer," said ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba in a statement.

"Our patriarchal society makes men believe that women are their personal property, and so when women exercise their agency and demand their own autonomy, they are put in their place through humiliating and abusive tactics identical to what Mamabolo did," she added.