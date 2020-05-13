All the winter clothes & essentials you can buy during COVID-19 lockdown level 4
Still waiting for your online shopping delivery? This list tells you what you can get, and what you'll have to wait for under level 4 lockdown restrictions.
JOHANNESBURG - The retail industry asked the Department of Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to gazette a list of items that would be allowed to be sold after level 5 COVID-19 restrictions were taken down to level 4 two weeks ago.
On Tuesday night, this is what the minister published as the list of allowed items.
**CHILD AND SLEEPWEAR CATEGORIES**
- All baby and toddler clothing and footwear
- All children’s wear, including outerwear, underwear, sleepwear, schoolwear and school shoes
- Footwear, socks and related accessories
- All maternity wear
- Any adult sleepwear and gowns
- All adult underwear
**ADULT FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES**
- Boots
- Slippers
- Closed-toe flat shoes
- Sneakers and trainers
- Smart closed-toe shoes
- Casual closed-toe shoes
**ADULT OUTERWEAR CATEGORIES**
- Activewear, including gym, running and other exercise apparel.
- Knitwear
- Jackets and coats
- Dresses
- Long-sleeved tops
- Long-sleeved T-shirts
- Denim jeans and denim jackets
- Pants
- Skirts
- Short-sleeved knit tops, where promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear
- Short-sleeved T-shirts, where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth
- Leggings
- Crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings
- Shirts, either short- or long-sleeved, where displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets coats and/or knitwear
- Golf shirts
- One-pieces such as bodysuits
**ADULT ACCESSORIES**
- Shawls and scarves
- Beanies
- Gloves
- Socks
- Belts
- Headwear
- Gym and exercise apparel accessories
- Hair accessories
**BEDDING CATEGORIES**
- Baby bedding and blankets
- Duvets
- Duvet inners
- Blankets
- Comforters
- Quilts
- Mattress protectors
- Pillows, throws, sheets and pillow-cases
- Electric blankets
