All the winter clothes & essentials you can buy during COVID-19 lockdown level 4

Still waiting for your online shopping delivery? This list tells you what you can get, and what you'll have to wait for under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The retail industry asked the Department of Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to gazette a list of items that would be allowed to be sold after level 5 COVID-19 restrictions were taken down to level 4 two weeks ago.

On Tuesday night, this is what the minister published as the list of allowed items.

**CHILD AND SLEEPWEAR CATEGORIES**

All baby and toddler clothing and footwear



All children’s wear, including outerwear, underwear, sleepwear, schoolwear and school shoes



Footwear, socks and related accessories



All maternity wear



Any adult sleepwear and gowns



All adult underwear



**ADULT FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES**

Boots



Slippers



Closed-toe flat shoes



Sneakers and trainers



Smart closed-toe shoes



Casual closed-toe shoes



**ADULT OUTERWEAR CATEGORIES**

Activewear, including gym, running and other exercise apparel.



Knitwear



Jackets and coats



Dresses



Long-sleeved tops



Long-sleeved T-shirts



Denim jeans and denim jackets



Pants



Skirts



Short-sleeved knit tops, where promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear



Short-sleeved T-shirts, where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth



Leggings



Crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings



Shirts, either short- or long-sleeved, where displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets coats and/or knitwear



Golf shirts



One-pieces such as bodysuits



**ADULT ACCESSORIES**

Shawls and scarves



Beanies



Gloves



Socks



Belts



Headwear



Gym and exercise apparel accessories



Hair accessories



**BEDDING CATEGORIES**