4,134 COVID-19 patients in the Western Cape receiving treatment

CAPE TOWN - With 6,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Western Cape, 4,134 active patients are receiving treatment.
So far, over 1,900 people have recovered in the province and 110 people have died.
Of the 234 hospital admissions, 57 patients are in high care or in the intensive care unit.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday visited the Witzenberg region, which is seeing an uptick in cases.
Winde said the area had the highest number of infections outside of the Cape Town Metro.
“The plan that was devised in Witzenberg was shown to me and what I saw was looking very good except I still get messages that a lot of people are still congregating on Fridays and Saturdays in town.”
Nationally, there are now over 11,000 known cases but more than 4,300 of these have seen recoveries.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
