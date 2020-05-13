3 die at CT old age home after contracting COVID-19

Nazareth House CEO Wayne Devy said that following the death of a terminally ill resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, the facility was sanitised by a decontamination company at the end of April.

CAPE TOWN - Three residents of an old age home in Cape Town have now died after contracting COVID-19.

Two others have been infected at Nazareth House, which has been on complete lockdown for several weeks.

Thirteen staff members have also contracted the coronavirus.

Seventeen infections were contained in the home's Vredehoek facility called The Villa.

Nazareth House CEO Wayne Devy said that following the death of a terminally ill resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, the facility was sanitised by a decontamination company at the end of April.

All residents at The Villa were tested and three more residents were positive.

They were moved to an isolation wing at the facility and one of them later died.

The 13 staff members infected have been placed in quarantine, outside of the facility.

Earlier this month, a third resident, who was also terminally ill, also tested positive for COVID-19 at another facility on the premises and passed away.

Devy said there had been no outbreaks at other Nazareth House facilities.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 13 May 2020 AM