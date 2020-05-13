3 arrested as Hawks uncover abalone processing facility in Montague Gardens

CAPE TOWN - Hawks officers have uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility in Montague Gardens.

Officials conducted a sting operation and stormed the Stella Road building on Tuesday.

They confiscated freshly cooked and dried abalone worth almost R1 million.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase: "Abalone and processing equipment, communication equipment, a computer as well as a vehicle were seized for further investigation. Three suspects, aged between 25 and 38, were arrested."