2 in every 5 inspected workplaces ‘not complying’ with safety act

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour said two in every five inspected workplaces were not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

The department’s inspection and enforcement service conducted over 2,000 inspections between 30 April and last Friday.

Over one million workers returned to their posts at the beginning of this month following the enforcement of level four lockdown.

The department has issued 1,463 sanctions to employers, including contravention, improvement and prohibition notices.

The inspectorate service said it was concerned about the level of compliance among employers in the week leading up to the gradual re-opening of the economy.

Under the COVID-19 regulations, employers have to put in place specific health and safety measures to ensure the protection of workers.

However, the department said the disregard for the conditions showed that lessons learnt over the first 30 days of the national lockdown had not impacted organisations, which began operations this month.

Inspector general Aggy Moiloa said they were shocked that companies were struggling to comply with the regulations, which should be entrenched in organisations’ habits.

Of the inspected 411 government entities and state-owned enterprises, only 50% were compliant.

Unions in the sector had warned that workers were being sent to the proverbial “slaughterhouse” due to non-adherence with stipulated OHS laws.